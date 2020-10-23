Menu

October 23 2020 7:13pm
01:28

Manitoba doctors hoping for expansion of virtual care

As the province is thrust deeper into the second wave of COVID-19, doctors in Manitoba see an opportunity to expand the use of telemedicine, or virtual care. Global’s Malika Karim has the story.

