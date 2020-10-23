News October 23 2020 2:56pm 02:30 Manitoba pro hockey player reflects on new contract, loss of father Things are suddenly looking up for Manitoba’s Keegan Kolesar after an extremely difficult month of September. Russ Hobson explains. ‘Got to say goodbye to my dad’: Keegan Kolesar left NHL playoff bubble for father’s final moments <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7416881/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7416881/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?