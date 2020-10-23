Global BC at 60: Robert “Willy” Pickton and the Port Coquitlam pig farm

For years, women mostly from the downtown eastside were going missing. But police refused to acknowledge a serial killer may be preying on them. A weapons call to a Port Coquitlam pig farm in 2002 would reveal a sinister scene. What unfolded was one of the worst serial killer cases ever. Robert “Willy” Pickton was eventually convicted of six killings but linked to dozens of others. Ted Chernecki now with the crime of that decade.