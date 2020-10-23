Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
October 23 2020 9:10am
04:24

American Presidential Debate Analysis

Global News political analyst Rafael Jacob takes us through the highs and lows of Thursday’s Presidential debate. He joins Laura Casella in studio.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home