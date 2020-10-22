Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 22 2020 7:02pm
01:37

Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day on Louis Riel’s birthday

It might not be a traditional celebration, but Regina marked National Indigenous Peoples Day with a celebration of tradition. Roberta Bell reports.

