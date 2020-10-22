Fisheries October 22 2020 10:19am 04:34 What’s behind the tensions between the Mi’kmaq and commercial fisheries? Mi’kmaw journalist Trina Roache shares some history and insight into the ongoing tensions between the Mi’kmaq and commercial fisheries in Nova Scotia. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7413440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7413440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?