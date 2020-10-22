Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Fisheries
October 22 2020 10:19am
04:34

What’s behind the tensions between the Mi’kmaq and commercial fisheries?

Mi’kmaw journalist Trina Roache shares some history and insight into the ongoing tensions between the Mi’kmaq and commercial fisheries in Nova Scotia.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home