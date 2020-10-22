Menu

Covid-19 Updates
October 22 2020 10:42am
04:28

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 22

Canada Research Chair in Emerging Viruses Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including whether Halloween masks work like a regular face mask.

