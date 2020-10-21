Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 21 2020 10:12pm
01:59

Grassroots group works to clean up Maple Ridge

A grassroots organization of Maple Ridge residents says it’s forced to take action on homelessness and drug addiction when no one else does. Grace Ke reports.

