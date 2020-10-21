Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 21 2020 10:06pm
01:31

B.C. sets new record for new COVID-19 cases, with 203

Keith Baldrey on the fact B.C. has set a new one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, with 203.

