News October 21 2020 9:28pm 00:57 Toronto woman returns home after 30 years to support aging parents After 30 years out east, a Toronto woman has decided to move back to Winnipeg to be with her parents. That’s it, back to Winnipeg: Toronto woman comes home after 30 years to support aging parents during pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7412475/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7412475/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?