Global News at 10 Regina
October 21 2020 7:25pm
01:26

Sask. Party leader draws criticism for shopping without a mask in campaign photo-op

The leaders of both the Saskatchewan Party and the Saskatchewan NDP faced criticism Wednesday for appearing in campaign photos indoors while not wearing masks.

