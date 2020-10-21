Menu

Global News at 11 BC
October 21 2020 1:27am
01:54

Council Approves Yaletown Overdose Prevention Site

Despite opposition from area residents, the city of Vancouver Council votes 7-4 in favour of an overdose prevention site in Yaletown. Catherine Urquhart reports.

