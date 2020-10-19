Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 19 2020 7:45pm
01:45

Pair wounded as gun violence returns to Metro Vancouver

After a brief ceasefire in gun violence across Metro Vancouver, two people were wounded in what police describe as a targeted shooting in Surrey Sunday night. Grace Ke reports.

