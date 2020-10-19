Wilkinson campaigns in South Okanagan, pledges money for rural internet and flood protection
With just under a week to go until the provincial election, the leaders of both major parties campaigned in the South Okanagan over the weekend. On Saturday, NDP leader John Horgan was in Penticton to announce funding for a new child care centre, if elected. On Sunday, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson promised to improve internet and mobile connectivity in remote areas of the province, if his party wins power. Shelby Thom reports.