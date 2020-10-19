Menu

nova scotia mass shooting
October 19 2020 8:58am
06:54

Six-Month Anniversary of Nova Scotia Mass Shooting

Global News at Six anchor, Sarah Ritchie, takes a look back at the deadly shootings in Colchester County on April 18th and 19th, and reveals her latest project that focuses on the tragedy.

