Music October 19 2020 8:59am 05:40 Music Monday: The Derby Show Bar The Marquee Ballroom in Halifax's north end has been transformed into 'The Derby Show Bar'- a socially-distanced space that will feature live bands with proper COVID-19 safety-measures in place.