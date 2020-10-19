Menu

October 19 2020 8:59am
Music Monday: The Derby Show Bar

The Marquee Ballroom in Halifax’s north end has been transformed into ‘The Derby Show Bar’- a socially-distanced space that will feature live bands with proper COVID-19 safety-measures in place.

