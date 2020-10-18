Menu

Politics
October 18 2020 9:09pm
02:07

BC Green Party Leader Profile

Our political leader series continues with a look at Sonia Furstenau’s whirlwind month after being elected leader of the BC Green Party and immediately starting a provincial election campaign. Richard Zussman has more.

