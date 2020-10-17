Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 17 2020 5:08pm
03:27

Hope Lives Here pet adoption event

Alayna and Vanessa from Hope Lives Here talk about an upcoming pet adoption event and updates how their organization is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

