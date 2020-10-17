Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC election
October 17 2020 4:17pm
00:35

BC NDP’s Nathan Cullen makes insensitive comments about Haida BC Liberal candidate

The NDP’s Nathan Cullen is apologizing after he was recorded on Zoom making insensitive comments about a Haida BC Liberal candidate from a neighbouring riding.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home