News
October 16 2020 7:57pm
01:32

Covid roomates

A Winnipeg woman with COVID-19 is speaking out with a real-life warning she hopes others will take seriously. She is at home isolating in an apartment, trying to keep the virus away from her roommate. Joe Scarpelli reports.

