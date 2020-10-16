Menu

October 16 2020 5:06pm
23:17

Focus BC: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

We are one week away from the provincial election. In this edition of Focus BC, host Sonia Deol speaks with guests about the resignation of BC Liberal Laurie Throness and younger candidates running in the election.

