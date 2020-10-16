BC1 October 16 2020 5:06pm 23:17 Focus BC: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 We are one week away from the provincial election. In this edition of Focus BC, host Sonia Deol speaks with guests about the resignation of BC Liberal Laurie Throness and younger candidates running in the election. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402460/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402460/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?