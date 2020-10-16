Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 16 2020 1:50pm
01:49

Where does the Michif language come from?

Norman Fleury recounts his grandmother telling him the history of the Michif language.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home