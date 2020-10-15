Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 15 2020 8:22pm
02:07

Artist shares tiny masterpieces with Canadians

Edmonton’s Thomas Jacob is a micro-miniature artist: his work is so small, you might want a magnifying glass to see each detail. Sarah Ryan has his story.

