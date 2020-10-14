Menu

News
October 14 2020 8:02pm
02:04

Manitoba snowbirds have tough decisions to make this winter

From cancelling flights to selling properties, Manitoba snowbirds are making some tough decisions this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports.

