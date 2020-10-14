News October 14 2020 8:02pm 02:04 Manitoba snowbirds have tough decisions to make this winter From cancelling flights to selling properties, Manitoba snowbirds are making some tough decisions this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports. Quarantine under the sun? Manitoba snowbirds have tough decisions to make this winter <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397831/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7397831/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?