Coronavirus
October 14 2020 12:29pm
01:49

WestJet cutting jobs and flights to Atlantic Canada

With the airline industry claiming more casualties, WestJet is cutting more jobs and flights to Atlantic Canada. Sean O’Shea was at Toronto’s Pearson Airport with the latest details.

