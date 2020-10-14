Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 14 2020 9:13am
01:38

Gathering sizes to be reduced as Saskatchewan coronavirus cases increase

As active coronavirus cases climb in the province, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer is rolling back the limit on private gatherings in homes.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home