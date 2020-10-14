Global News at 10 Regina October 14 2020 9:13am 01:38 Gathering sizes to be reduced as Saskatchewan coronavirus cases increase As active coronavirus cases climb in the province, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer is rolling back the limit on private gatherings in homes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?