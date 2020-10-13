Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
October 13 2020 3:59pm
02:21

Cooling off: Oct. 13 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Cooling off as the week progresses and there is the chance of flurries in some regions. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Oct. 13.

