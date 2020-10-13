Business October 13 2020 7:23am 05:27 Maritime Tartan Company launches poppy mask fundraiser We chat with the owners of the Maritime Tartan Company and find out more about their poppy mask fundraiser that sees a portion of the proceeds going back to help local legions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7393641/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7393641/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?