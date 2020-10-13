Menu

October 13 2020 7:23am
Maritime Tartan Company launches poppy mask fundraiser

We chat with the owners of the Maritime Tartan Company and find out more about their poppy mask fundraiser that sees a portion of the proceeds going back to help local legions.

