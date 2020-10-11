Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 11 2020 2:32pm
09:22

Decision B.C. political panel: Oct 11

It was another week of big buck promises from the provincial party leaders. Our political panel discusses the key issues of the week including the debate sparked by the BC Liberals vow to end the ICBC monopoly.

