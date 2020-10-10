Global News Hour at 6 BC October 10 2020 9:34pm 01:55 DTES survivor gives back during COVID-19 Thanksgiving A B.C. woman who has overcome several battles including COVID-19 is giving back this Thanksgiving by providing hope to the most vulnerable amid the pandemic. Kristen Robinson reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7391493/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7391493/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?