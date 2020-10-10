Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 10 2020 9:34pm
01:55

DTES survivor gives back during COVID-19 Thanksgiving

A B.C. woman who has overcome several battles including COVID-19 is giving back this Thanksgiving by providing hope to the most vulnerable amid the pandemic. Kristen Robinson reports.

