Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 10 2020 8:21pm
01:48

Edmonton grannies move craft sale online

A group of Edmonton grandmothers are pivoting and becoming more tech savvy. They had to move their major annual fundraiser online, and in the process learned some new skills. Sarah Komadina has more.

