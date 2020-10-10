Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 10 2020 8:21pm 01:48 Edmonton grannies move craft sale online A group of Edmonton grandmothers are pivoting and becoming more tech savvy. They had to move their major annual fundraiser online, and in the process learned some new skills. Sarah Komadina has more. Edmonton grandmas learn to sell crafts online, raise funds to help women in Africa <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7391431/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7391431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?