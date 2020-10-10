Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 10 2020 4:20pm
04:35

Edmonton bakery Sweetness on supporting kids and mental health

The husband and wife duo behind Sweetness launched a tasty campaign complete with positive messages to encourage kids to talk about their mental health.

