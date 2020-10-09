Canada October 9 2020 5:59pm 02:06 Coronavirus: Adapting to new ways of working For many, the pandemic has changed how we do our jobs and that’s true for news organizations as well. Here is what one Global News video journalist is doing to keep everyone safe on the road. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7389991/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7389991/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?