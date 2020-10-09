Menu

The Morning Show
October 9 2020 10:13am
06:16

Fall fashion: How to wear the oversized trend

Fashion expert Natalie Sexton joins The Morning Show and demonstrates the many ways one can wear their cardigans and oversized dresses during fall.

