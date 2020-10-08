Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 8 2020 9:51pm
01:49

Squamish girl honoured for heroic actions

A seven-year-old girl was honoured by first responders today, for her heroic actions that may well have saved her mother’s life. John Hua has her remarkable story.

