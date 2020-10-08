Global News Hour at 6 BC October 8 2020 9:51pm 01:49 Squamish girl honoured for heroic actions A seven-year-old girl was honoured by first responders today, for her heroic actions that may well have saved her mother’s life. John Hua has her remarkable story. ‘She is my angel’: 7-year-old B.C. girl honoured for helping save mom after crash <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7387904/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7387904/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?