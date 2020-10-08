Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 8 2020 8:45pm
01:53

Pandemic pay finally coming for B.C. front-line workers

Front-line health, corrections and social workers will finally be getting their long-promised pandemic pay bonus. Richard Zussman reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home