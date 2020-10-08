Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 8 2020 8:38pm
01:29

Ribbon cut for Dakota Dunes Resort

A big celebration for Whitecap Dakota First Nation as a project 11 years in the making came to fruition.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home