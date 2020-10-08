Menu

Canada
October 8 2020 6:24pm
01:15

Hinshaw clarifies COVID-19 isolation rules surrounding sick children and parents

Dr. Deena Hinshaw clarifies the rules surrounding isolation for parents as a child gets tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.

