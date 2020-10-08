Menu

The Morning Show
October 8 2020 10:48am
04:48

No Thanksgiving, but we still have to go to school? Answering your children’s COVID-19 questions

Psychotherapist Roxanne Francis joins The Morning Show to talk about the psychological impact COVID-19 restrictions may have on kids.

