Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 7 2020 9:53pm
02:10

Irish pub on wheels is now available for rent in Victoria

An old R.V. has rebuilt as ‘The Wild Rover,’ an Irish pub on wheels that people can rent for events for their family or ‘bubble’ of close friends. Kylie Stanton reports.

