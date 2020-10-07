Global News Hour at 6 BC October 7 2020 9:53pm 02:10 Irish pub on wheels is now available for rent in Victoria An old R.V. has rebuilt as ‘The Wild Rover,’ an Irish pub on wheels that people can rent for events for their family or ‘bubble’ of close friends. Kylie Stanton reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7385280/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7385280/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?