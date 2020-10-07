News October 7 2020 9:28pm 01:43 Manitoba Speech from the Throne The provincial government’s Throne Speech touched on some key COVID-19 issues as well as a long-awaited report on mass changes coming to the education system. Brittany Greenslade reports. Manitoba throne speech focuses on education reform, health care and taxes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7385257/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7385257/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?