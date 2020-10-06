News October 6 2020 8:47pm 01:30 One month of school It’s been one month now since students across the province went back to school. As Amber McGuckin reports, there are still lingering worries and more sick days ahead. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7382648/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7382648/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?