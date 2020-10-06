Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
October 6 2020 4:25pm
04:16

Tech Talk: The next generation of smart speakers

Google has overhauled its smart speaker. Tech expert Mike Agerbo takes us through the changes.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home