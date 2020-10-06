Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 6 2020 10:33am
03:56

Health Matters: World Cerebral Palsy Day

Five year old Rose Firouzbhkhsh and her mother Mahtab Mohammadi explain some of the challenges of living with Cerebral Palsy and how you can support people with CP.

