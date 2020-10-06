Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 6 2020 7:30am
03:55

New COVID-19 rules for Quebec schools

What do the fresh restrictions coming into force for Quebec schools mean for educators? Provincial Association of Teachers president Heidi Yetman explains.

