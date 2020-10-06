Decision BC October 6 2020 8:00am 02:23 NDP set to unveil platform Tuesday BC NDP are set to unveil a platform on Tuesday focused on COVID-19, the BC Liberals set to unveil ICBC plan B.C. Election: NDP set to unveil platform, Liberals to lay out vision for ICBC <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380456/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380456/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?