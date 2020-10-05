Environment October 5 2020 9:01pm 00:46 Another mysterious mercury spill in Vancouver There has been another mysterious mercury in downtown Vancouver. The latest was spotted on the sidewalk in the 800 block of West Hastings. Crews respond to 4th mercury spill in Vancouver in recent weeks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380257/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380257/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?