The Morning Show
October 5 2020 10:18am
06:49

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton on his new memoir ‘TMI: My life In Scandal’

Blogger Perez Hilton joins The Morning Show to talk about his new memoir ‘TMI: My Life In Scandal,’ a book on his infamous encounters with the world’s biggest stars.

