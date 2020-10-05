Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 5 2020 10:46am
04:52

President Donald Trump could leave the hospital soon: experts

Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow gives the latest on President Donald Trump’s health condition as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

