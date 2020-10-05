Menu

Bliss Part II
October 5 2020 7:38am
06:02

Music Monday: T. Thomason

Nova Scotian singer-songwriter, T. Thomason, has just released his latest single, Bliss Part II, which features grammy award-winning artist, Sarah McLachlan.

