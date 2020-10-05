Bliss Part II October 5 2020 7:38am 06:02 Music Monday: T. Thomason Nova Scotian singer-songwriter, T. Thomason, has just released his latest single, Bliss Part II, which features grammy award-winning artist, Sarah McLachlan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378256/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378256/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?